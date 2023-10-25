Ace sports journalist Saddick Adams reveals cause of death of Asante Kotoko cult-hero Robert Eshun

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Ace sports journalist, Saddick Adams alias Sports Obama has disclosed the cause of death of Asante Kotoko cult hero, Robert Eshun.



According to Saddick Adams, Robert Eshun who was popularly known as Ebo Electric at the peak of his prowess suffered cardiac arrest while on his way to work.



Robert Eshun as earlier published by GhanaWeb died on Monday, October 23, 2023, in London, United Kingdom.



Following news of his demise, Kumasi Asante Kotoko has issued a statement, paying glowing tributes to her.



"We are saddened by the news of the passing of our 1990 FA CUP winner, 1990 CAF Champions League semifinalist and ex-Black Stars skillful winger,Robert Eshun. Our heartfelt condolences to his family" wrote Kotoko on social media.

Eshun, popularly known as Ebo Electric is famously remembered for his goal in the final of the 1990 FA Cup.



Known for his nimble footwork and remarkable skills, burst onto the football scene when he signed for Asante Kotoko while still a student at T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School in Kumasi. His exceptional talent quickly earned him a place in the hearts of football fans in Ghana.



He scored loads of goals at Asante Kotoko with one of the key one in the final of the 1990 FA Cup. He was a member of Kotoko’s CAF African Cup Championship squad.



He made a significant impact at Asante Kotoko, scoring numerous goals for the club. One of his most memorable moments was his crucial goal in the final of the 1990 FA Cup.



He was also a valuable member of Kotoko's squad during the CAF African Cup Championship.



Eshun's dazzling performances did not go unnoticed by European clubs, who were keen on signing the young sensation after his outstanding display for Ghana during a U-21 AFCON qualifiers tournament in Egypt.



He eventually made the move to Europe, where he played for clubs in Belgium and Turkey, including Turnhout, Tielen, Lommel, and Dessel.



Throughout his active football career, Eshun's extraordinary dribbling skills often left opponents and fans alike in awe.



These skills earned him the nickname 'Ebo Electric' among local football enthusiasts.



