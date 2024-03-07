Ace sports journalist Atta Poku reacts to John Kumah’s death

Sports News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace sports journalist, Collins Atta Poku, has been left dumbfounded after learning about the death of Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah.



Atta Poku, who happens to share a close bond with the deceased minister, took to X (formerly Twitter) to recount some memorable moments he had with John Kumah.



"You guys took me to Osu Castle for the first time. You guys took me to the NUGS CC that impeached Ablakwa. When I nearly threw my life away at Legon you two plus Baffour came through for me. When you came to my house the other day you talked about him. But today see this life. Ei," he wrote in a quite tweet.



In another tweet, he recounted speaking on phone with the former deputy minister on Monday, March 4, 2024, when they discussed plans to organise a football gala in Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.



"You spoke to my wife on Sunday and asked her to tell me to call you asap. Just this Monday you asked me to find referees for the Easter Gala we were organizing in Ejisu. Bro why?," Atta Poku quizzed.



The Member of Parliament for Ejisu passed away on Thursday March 7, 2024, according to a news report by asaaseradio.com.



The portal noted that a source close to the family confirmed the demise.



He was regarded as one of the rising stars in the ruling New Party Patriotic (NPP) and was touted by some factions in the party as a potential running mate to the flagbearer of the party, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



He recently won the party’s parliamentary primaries in his constituency ahead of the upcoming general elections.



He was an entrepreneur, preacher and a lawyer.



Kumah served as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) before he entered parliament in 2020.



He is survived by his wife, Apostle Mrs Lilian Kumah, and 6 children.





You spoke to my wife on Sunday and asked her to tell me to call you asap. Just this Monday you asked me to find referees for the Easter Gala we were organizing in Ejisu. Bro why? — Collins Atta Poku (@PapaPoku) March 7, 2024

You guys took me to Osu Castle for the first time. You guys took me to the NUGS CC that impeached Ablakwa. When I nearly threw my life away at Legon you two plus Baffour came through for me. When you came to my house the other day you talked about him. But today see this life. Ei https://t.co/clQsrIwam2 — Collins Atta Poku (@PapaPoku) March 7, 2024

EE/MA