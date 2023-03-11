Ace commentator Sarfo Abebrese passes away

Sports News of Saturday, 11 March 2023

Former Ghana Television (GTV) sports commentator, Sarfo Abebrese has passed away, according to Graphic Online.



Abebrese, who is the founder of the Coalition of Supporters Unions of Africa (COSUA), reportedly died in the United States of America.



The reports further indicated that the ex-broadcaster passed on Friday, March 10, 2023. However, the cause of his death was not mentioned.



He was a familiar face on a screen on national television during his time at GTV. He worked alongside popular sports broadcasters like Kwabena Yeboah and Carl Tuffour.



Sarfo Abebrese was the Founder and President of the Coalition of Supporters Unions of Africa (COSUA), a Pan-African organisation that purse peace and unity in Africa through sports.



