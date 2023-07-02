Ace Sports Journalist Evans Amewugah elected Jayee University’s SRC President

Sports News of Sunday, 2 July 2023

Source: Nana Kwabena Agyare

In a remarkable turn of events, renowned sports journalist Evans Amewugah has been elected as the Student Representative Council (SRC) President of Jayee University College in Accra.



Amewugah’s victory adds his name to the growing list of entertainment and sports personalities who have made their mark in student politics.



The election results were a testament to Amewugah’s popularity and appeal, as he secured an overwhelming 76% of the total votes cast. His closest competitor managed to gather a mere 21% in comparison.



Boasting an impressive career spanning over a decade in journalism, including notable stints at Multimedia Group, EIB Network, SVTV Africa and at IMAX Media, Amewugah expressed his commitment to safeguarding the interests of the student body.



He pledged to bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new role as SRC President, ensuring that students’ concerns and aspirations are well-represented and protected.



Achievement/Awards



Nominee as sports commentator of the year 2022, Foklex media awards

Nominee as radio producer of the year 2022, Channels Awards Ghana

Nominee as sports commentator of the year 2023, Foklex media awards

Nominee as sports Commentator of the year 2023, Ghana Media Personality Awards