Boxing News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: boxinghana.com

Ace Power Promotions to stage premier bout on Dec 24

Some of the boxers on the bill

Ace Power Boxing Promotions are determined to have their first match on December 24 at the Ga Mashi Hall of the Trust Sports Emporium which also houses the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.



Prince Dornu-Leiku, PRO of Ace Power said they will meet all the medical and safety requirements to be able to put up the promotion.



In the interesting pairings, Kofi Ansah will face Ishmael Aryee, Aduku will meet Kugblie, Ahmed Abdula will square up with John Dugu, while Holy clashes with Billy.



The promotion is a collaboration between Ace Power and Box Office Promotions who are out to support Ghanaian boxers to fight Covid -19 and get back to business.



ACE Power Promotions have named the night ‘Knockout Covid-19’ fight show at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2020

