Accra ping-pong league ends on a good note

Tennis News of Friday, 20 January 2023

Source: Nicholas Akussah

The over 5-months highly intense Accra table tennis league has officially ended.



The league spearheaded by the Greater Accra Table Tennis Association attracted over 20 clubs. It was geared towards unearthing of potential talents as well as exposing players for national duties.



Ghana Police Service, Ghana Army, Ghana Navy, Ghana Immigration, Ghana Prisons and Fire Service.



The others are Pot Sports, Blue rose academy, Divine loopers among others.



The Ghana Armed Forces female team led by head coach, Staff Sergeant Tagoe Moses delivered spectacular performances to emerged victors of the recently ended league.



They amassed a total of 13pts after winning 6 matches and losing 1.



Ghana Immigration ladies also picked the 2nd spot with 13pts, winning 6 matches and losing 1.



Whiles Ghana Navy came 3rd with 12pts, winning 5 matches and losing 2.



In the men's category, Ghana Police service walloped Pot sports in the last game to pick the 1st position with 35pts (F-53), winning 17 matches and losing 1.



Pot sports also with 35pts (F-52), came 2nd with 17 wins with 1 lost, followed by the Ghana Prisons Service with 34pts on the 3rd spot.



Mr. Solomon Akunnor, chairman of the Greater Accra Table Tennis Association in an interview with the media appealed to corporate entities for support.



"The last thing we need now is financial support, I want to plead to all companies to come support the game, this, I am sure will put off a lot of weight and we can be able to achieve more with table tennis.



"We are running the league with little funds and that is not well enough with our daily expenses," he said.



He, however, expressed gratitude to the top echelon and managements of the various clubs and players for the support in achieving a common table tennis goal.



"The players have done very well, without their input we wont be able to finish the league successfully. I want to thank the president of the GTTA and authorities of the various teams for their enormous support," he added.