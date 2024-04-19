Accra Ubuntu Lions Club shines bright at zone conference, sweeps 7 awards

Sports News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: Lion Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah, Contributor

Cheers was greeted with open-souled amazement at the third ‘Zone 5’ meeting which recently took place in Takoradi as the Accra Ubuntu Lions Club swept seven awards at the end of the conference.



Known for its exceptional way of Lionism, Accra Ubuntu Lions Club picked most of the enviable awards for their trajectory as a stunning club operation.



Adding up to the club’s laurel, Accra Ubuntu Lions Club was crowned Best Service Lion Club, Best Leadership Lions Club, Best Leadership Leo Club, Best Service Leo Club all under zone 5.



Accenting to the club’s medal decoration, distinguished individuals who have tremendously contributed their quota to the zone and the club at large were medaled for their outstanding benefaction.



These Lions who trumpeted the name of Accra Ubuntu Lions Club include, Lion Edwina Judith Safee-Boafo who completed 55 out of the Lions Learning Centre Coursed 2023 to 2024 Lions service year.



In addition, Lion Diane Zukowski was awarded for completing 32 out of the Lions Learning Centre courses in the 2023 to 2024 Lions service year.



Also, Lion Seyram Freddie Ahiabor, who was the past Zone Chairman was medaled in recognition of his immense encouragement, support and contribution towards activities of the zone.



Furtherance, Leo Wendy Otenkorang and Leo Eileen Kumahor were awarded for completing more courses at the Lions Learning Centre.



The Zone Chairman, Lion Samuel Aggrey commended Accra Ubuntu Lions Club for their staunch service traits which serve as a yardstick for Lions Club development in Ghana and the world at large.



He applauded all zone members for their commitment to Lionism during his tenure as the chairman and reiterated his pledge for serving Lions to achieve its mandate.



Lion Isaac Rexford Maduku, President of the Accra Ubuntu Lions Club was in awe of appreciation to the club members for their indefatigable efforts which always churn out to yield the club to a successful feat.



Lion Maduku praised the club for being the best and commended the award recipient for their outstanding skills used to put the club on a higher pedestal.



He charged other clubs and members to continually exhibit staunch dedication to the achievement of serving humanity.