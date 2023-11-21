Accra Sports Stadium will not be available in December - NSA tells Ghanaian clubs

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

The National Sports Authority has announced that the Accra Sports Stadium will not be available for sporting activities in December.



In a press statement signed by the director general, Professor Peter Twumasi, the NSA told Ghanaian clubs that use the stadium for their league matches to use alternative venues for their December games.



"The National Sports Authority wishes to inform you about the unavailability of the Accra Sports Stadium for sporting purposes.



By this letter, all the clubs that use the Accra Sports Stadium are entreated to use their alternative venues to honour their league matches in December," the statement dated October 20, 2023, reads.



According to a parked musical event set to take place in December, the Accra Sports Stadium is set to host two concerts, the Freedom Concert and the Bhim Concert, headlined respectively by dancehall artistes Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.



The venue was used as home grounds for the Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak and the Accra Great Olympics.



Both clubs will now resort to alternative venues submitted to the Ghana Football Association before the start of the current campaign.





