Accra Sports Stadium to host Ghana vs Zambia Olympic Games qualifier

Sports News of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Source: ghanafa.org

The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that the venue for the Olympic Games qualifier between Ghana and Zambia has been moved from Kumasi to Accra.



Ghana was initially scheduled to meet the Copper Queens of Zambia at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, February 23 but the game will now take place at the Accra Sports Stadium.



This is because three sanctioned high-profile games cannot take place at the same match venue within three days. Medeama SC and Dreams FC will engage in two CAF inter-club games at the Baba Yara stadium on the weekend of February 23-25, 2024.



Medeama SC will host Al Ahly in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, February 23, while Dreams FC host Club Africain on Sunday, February 25, 2024.



The Black Queens will host the first leg encounter of the third-round qualifier in Accra after eliminating Guinea and Benin in the previous rounds of the qualifying series.



The game is scheduled for 5:00 pm kick-off at the Accra Sports Stadium.