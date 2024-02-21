Accra Sports Stadium pitch restored to its green state after Christmas damage

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has successfully restored the football pitch at the Accra Sports Stadium to its original lush green state, following its deterioration in December 2023.



The green turf at the Accra Sports Stadium was damaged by the various church activities and musical concerts held on the pitch during the Christmas festivities.



This incident sparked outrage among football fans, who criticized the NSA for their negligence after renting out the facility.



However, two months later, the NSA it would seem, has restored the pitch to its green state.



Overgrown weeds and mushrooms on certain areas of the pitch have all been cleared with the pitch now looking ready for a professional football match.



As one of the venues for the African Games, the Accra Sports Stadium will host the men’s football tournament which commences on March 8, 2024.



Before that, the stadium will host the Black Queens’ crucial match against Zambia in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Qualifiers.



The Black Queens have already begun training at the facility in preparation for the match scheduled for Friday, February 23, 2024.





A ball can now roll smoothly on the Accra Sports Stadium pitch two weeks after @AtsuTamakloe reported that mushrooms were growing on it.@Fentuo_ was there yesterday to ascertain the progress of work on the pitch after the report.#JoySports pic.twitter.com/TkvkEd7us0 — #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) February 21, 2024

JNA/EK