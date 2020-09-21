Tennis News of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: Gabriel Amoakoh, Contributor

Accra Social Tennis Club inaugurated

New executives with TFG President Roger Crawford and Club Patron Prempeh Bannerman

The Accra Social Tennis Club was officially inaugurated on Saturday at the National Tennis Centre.



The Chairman of the Club is Mr. Eric Kyei will be assisted by Vice Chairperson Ms. Cathy Morton.



Giving a brief background of the club, Mr. Kyei said the formation of the club is to ensure that members feel part of a community whose goals are to unite and have fun as well as improve the infrastructure of their home courts and the lives of its members.



An executive committee was sworn in by guest of Honour; Tennis Foundation Ghana President, Roger Crawford.



Mr. Crawford advised members to support their executives so the club will achieve its aims and objectives. He also reiterated the support of Tennis Foundation Ghana to the Accra Social Tennis Club. Mr. Prempeh Bannermann is Patron of the club.





