Accra Lions thump Berekum Chelsea 5-0 in GPL Week 20 encounter

Sports News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Lions put up a scintillating display to beat Berekum Chelsea 5-0 in their Ghana Premier League match week 20 encounter on Saturday afternoon.



The Lions, who were in 14th position with 21 points before the clash, were desperate for a win to move away from the relegation zone. On the other hand, Berekum Chelsea were in 6th place with 30 points and were looking to cement their place in the top half of the table.



Accra Lions started the game brightly, dominating possession and creating chances. They were rewarded for their efforts in the 31st minute when Dominic Amponsah scored to give them the lead. The home side continued to press forward and were 2-0 up just before half-time, thanks to a strike from Ali Mohammed in the 43rd minute.



Berekum Chelsea came out in the second half with more purpose, but their attempts to get back into the game were thwarted by a resolute Accra Lions defense. The home side then put the game beyond reach with two quick-fire goals from Blessing Asuman Dankwa in the 57th and 65th minutes.



Both teams made changes in the 69th minute, with Karela United looking to protect their lead, but it was Accra Lions who scored again. Abdul-Shakun Abubakari netted in the 89th minute to complete the demolishing and secure a much-needed three points for his side.



