Accra Lions teenager David Oduro arrives at Chelsea for trials

Sports News of Monday, 8 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian teenage sensation, David Oduro could be signed by English Premier League side Chelsea FC this month.



The talented left-back has arrived in England where he is set to begin a trial session with the Blues.



At Chelsea, David Oduro is expected to spend two weeks training with the team. If he manages to impress the technical team of the two-time Uefa Champions League winners, he will be signed.



Before his Chelsea trial, several clubs in Europe had expressed interest in the 17-year-old wonderkid.



He is one of the talented players trained by Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions Football Club.



The club has trained a lot of Ghanaian players and continues to nurture players.



Currently competing in the Ghana Premier League, Accra Lions uses talented teenagers and youngsters.



The club is 12th on the league standings this season after struggling since the start of the campaign.