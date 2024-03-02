Accra Lions sign teen sensation Blessing Asuman Dankwa on loan

Sports News of Saturday, 2 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Talented winger Blessing Asuman Dankwa has joined Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions.



The 17-year-old joins the club on loan from Vim Sporting Club for the rest of the season.



The pacy and tricky winger is expected to add some threat to the attack of the Premier League side in the second round of the campaign.



"We are pleased to announce the signing of Blessing Asuman Dankwah. The 17-year-old winger joins us on loan from VIM Sporting Club. Welcome to Accra Lions, Blessing!," the club wrote on social media.



Accra Lions will face Legon Cities in their first game of the second round after the Medeama SC game was postponed due to the Ghanaian champions involvement in continental football.



Blessing Dankwa could make his debut for the Accra-based club on Sunday against Legon Cities in Sogakope.