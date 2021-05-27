Accra Lions shock Tema Youth with season's first defeat, regain top spot in DOL

Sports News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ambitious side Accra Lions handed Tema Youth their first defeat of the season and regain top spot in Zone Three of the Division One League after humbling the home side 2-0 on Wednesday.



The Abokobi-based club came top of the top-of-table clash and ensured that the young side returns to the top of the standings for the first time in seven weeks.



Goals in both halves of the match reignited Lions' hopes of gaining promotion to the Ghana Premier League while playing delightful football to entertain even neutrals watch their match.



In-form striker Salifu Rauf provided the killer blow to the title ambitions of Tema Youth in the 74th minute after Oliver Amedor had given the visitors a first-half lead.



Lions inflicted the first defeat of the season for the former Premier League side at the Tema Sports Stadium by totally dominating the match and proving their title credentials.



With eight matches remaining Accra Lions return to the top of the table with 46 points while Tema Youth drops to the second position with 44 points.