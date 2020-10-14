Sports News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Accra Lions land sponsorship deal

Ghanaian side Accra Lions unveil sponsorship with ALEXPay

Ghana second-tier side Accra Lions Football Club (ALFC) has signed a massive sponsorship deal with digital payments outfit ALEXpay ahead of the start of the season.



The Abokobi-based side sealed the deal on Wednesday, October, 14 to become one of the few sides in the Division League to attract commercial sponsorship.



The global digital payments company ALEXpay will become the new headline sponsor for Accra Lions FC in the 2020-21 season.



The financial details of the agreement was not revealed but ALEXpay will benefit from the club's branding activities this season.



To launch the new partnership, ALEXpay branding will feature on ALFC’s new collection of Puma apparel with immediate effect.



“We’re delighted to partner with ALEXpay as they share our ambitions and values. We look forward to building on a special relationship with one of the fastest growing companies in Ghana, Ishmael Hamidu, Team Manager of ALFC said on Wednesday at the unveiling of the sponsorship agreement."



Moses Kanduri, Co-founder of ALEXpay added: “We are proud to be one of the partners of Accra Lions FC. We believe in soccer as a tool to providing young people with signals of hope for a better future hence our support for ALFC."



"Just as football connects talents for young Africans, ALEXpay’s aim is to ensure all Africans are financially included and connected to one another. We therefore see this partnership as the base to building a sustainable Africa.”

