Accra Lions give Black Satellites trio special welcome after African Games success

Sports News of Monday, 1 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Daniel Afful, Fredrick Kesse and Remember Boateng were given a special welcome following their return to Accra Lions after a successful African Games with the national U20 team.



The Accra Lions trio played a huge role in helping the Black Satellites win gold at the 13th edition of the African Games in Accra.



The Black Satellites players joined the team in training last week as preparations for Tuesday's outstanding game against Medeama SC continued.



"In today's training, we warmly welcomed our players, such as Remember Adomako Boateng, Frederick Kesse, and Daniel Afful, who won the gold medal with Ghana's U-20 National Team at the 13th African Games last week. Welcome back, Champions!" wrote the club on social media.



Meanwhile, the Accra-based club will return to the Accra Sports Stadium for the first time since last November to proceed with their campaign.



Accra Lions have been in devastating form following the resumption of the second round, winning three of the five games played.