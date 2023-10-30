Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko eyes victory over Hearts of Lions

Sports News of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko is looking forward to securing victory in their next Ghana Premier League game against Heart of Lions after sharing the spoils with Bofoakwa Tano.



Lions held Bofoakwa to a 1-1 draw at the Sunyani Coronation Park in the week 7 clash at the weekend.



Bofoakwa shot into the lead through Najib Ibrahim after just two minutes into the game but Accra Lions fought back to earn an important point.



Accra Lions will host Heart of Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday in week eight of the Ghana Premier League.



And Tanko says he is hoping his side secure all points against Heart of Lions.



“We are playing against Heart of Lions on Thursday and as I said earlier, these are young team and they will make mistake but we are encouraging them to be better. We hope that in the next game we will take maximum points at home” he said.