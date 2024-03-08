You are here: HomeSports2024 03 08Article 1920657

Sports News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Lions boss Ibrahim Tanko confident of team's rebound against Berekum Chelsea

Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko

Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko has expressed confidence in his team's ability to bounce back positively in their upcoming clash against Berekum Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

The Accra-based side, currently positioned 14th on the table with 21 points after 18 matches, aims to improve their standing following a goalless draw against Legon Cities in their previous game.

Tanko acknowledges the challenges of the first game after a prolonged break but remains optimistic about the team's sharpness improving in the upcoming fixture.

He believes that their home game against Berekum Chelsea will be a crucial opportunity to showcase their capabilities and make strides up the league table.

"Every first game after a long break is a bit tricky, so we hope that next week will be fine. We can only have sharpness in our home game against Berekum Chelsea," Tanko stated.

Accra Lions, with a record of five wins, six draws, and seven losses so far this season, are eager to secure a positive result against Berekum Chelsea as they look to climb the league standings.

