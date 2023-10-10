You are here: HomeSports2023 10 10Article 1859795

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Lions are very intelligent on the ball - Prosper Ogum

Prosper Narteh Ogum Prosper Narteh Ogum

Prosper Narteh Ogum, the head coach of Asante Kotoko, lauded Accra Lions' performance on Monday as his team earned its first victory in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

The gaffer and his Porcupine Warriors stormed the capital to face their Round 4 opponent of the new league season in a game played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

After a tough contest between the two sides, Asante Kotoko scored late in added time to earn all three points.

Speaking in a post-match interview with StarTimes, Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum described Accra Lions as very intelligent on the ball.

“They are a tactically good side. They are very intelligent on the ball and they are able to move well into spaces so I knew it was going to be like this,” the Asante Kotoko coach said.

Kotoko is currently 10th on the league table with 5 points.

The Porcupine Warriors will take on Aduana Stars in Round 5 of the Ghana Premier League.