Source: Ghana Soccernet

Accra Lions and Tema Youth record wins to keep title ambitions intact

Evans Etti of Accra Lions FC

Evans Etti and Rauf Salifu scored on Wednesday to give Accra Lions FC a comfortable 2-0 win against Uncle T United FC to continue their 100% start to the season.



The win preserves their two-point gap at the top of the Zone Three table as Tema Youth also recorded a 2-1 win on the road against Krystal Palace at Akosombo.



Accra Lions top marksman Evans Etti opened the scoring in the 5th minute to take his season tally to six.



The goal ensured that Accra Lions ended the first half with a slim lead. Rauf Salifu added the second goal in 65th minute as he pounced on an error by Uncle T goalkeeper Seidu Yussif to plant the ball into an empty net.



In Akosombo, Tema Youth kept the chase on the leaders following a 2-1 win against Krystal Palace at the Akotex park. Appiah brothers, Daniel and Stephen Appiah scored to condemn Palace to a 2-1 defeat in their own backyard.



Elsewhere in Kpando, Heart of Lions recorded a 1-0 win against Mighty Jets at home. Patrick Mensah scored the only goal of the game inside 71 minutes to give Lions a win at Kpando park.



Meanwhile Accra City stars will take on Okyeman Planners at the MATS park at Teshie on Thursday, February 4, 2021.



Other results recorded on match day five are as follows:



