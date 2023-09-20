Accra Lions FC secures sponsorship deal with Onix

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions Football Club have secured a sponsorship deal with Onix, a leading data center in West Africa as the main headline sponsor of the club throughout the 2023/24 league season.



Onix Data Centre, located in Ghana pride itself in offering exceptional, reliable services that keep businesses and communities connected.



As the heartbeat connecting Africa to the globe, Onix is the latest internationally recognized brand to join the Accra Lions family as the headline sponsor.



Speaking after securing the deal, Oliver Koenig, Chairman of Accra Lions, said: “We are delighted to have signed a deal with Onix as our new main sponsor. We’re really excited to grow this partnership together with a like-minded brand. Onix stands for energy, innovation and reliability as we aim to do".



Michael Nahon, CEO of Onix Data Centre, said: “Sport has always been close to our hearts. As a leading data center, we recognize the value of strong, reliable networks—be they digital or human. That’s why we’re incredibly proud to sponsor Accra Lions FC.



He continued, “This partnership is more than just a logo on a shirt; it’s recognition of the incredible talent and vibrant culture that Ghana has to offer. Together, we aim to empower future champions, both on and off the field. This is more than a game; it’s a commitment to creating sustainable, impactful change and advancement in the community. Join us as we embark on this exciting journey, united through the universal language of sport”.



Accra Lions will open their 2023/24 betPawa Premier League when they face reigning champions Medeama SC at the Akoon Park on Wednesday, September 20.







