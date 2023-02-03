Accra Hearts of Oak unveil Kwabena Anane

Sports News of Friday, 3 February 2023
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Premier League powerhouse Hearts of Oak have secured the services of right- back, Kwabena Anane.
The young player was formally introduced to the fans at the Accra Sports Stadium when Phobians hosted Legon Cities in the Premier League on Wednesday, February 1 2023.
The club announced on Twitter, “Our new right-back, Kwabena Anane was unveiled to the fans at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday. Welcome to the Phobia family.”
???? || Our new right-back, Kwabena Anane was unveiled to the fans at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.
