Accra Hearts of Oak unveil Kwabena Anane

Sports News of Friday, 3 February 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Premier League powerhouse Hearts of Oak have secured the services of right- back, Kwabena Anane.



The young player was formally introduced to the fans at the Accra Sports Stadium when Phobians hosted Legon Cities in the Premier League on Wednesday, February 1 2023.



The club announced on Twitter, “Our new right-back, Kwabena Anane was unveiled to the fans at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday. Welcome to the Phobia family.”





