Accra Hearts of Oak has filed a complaint against Great Olympics

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have lodged a complaint with the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) Disciplinary Committee over their 1-1 stalemate with Accra Great Olympics.



According to the Accra Hearts of Oak, Olympics’ Number 39 shirted player was unqualified to feature in the game.



Per Article 33 of the 2019 Ghana Football Association Premier League Regulations, a team commits an offence punishable by forfeiture of a match where that team fields an unqualified player.



If the protest succeeds, the offending team (Great Olympics) shall be considered as having lost the match and accordingly, three (3) points and three (3) goals shall be awarded in favour of Accra Hearts of Oak.



Hearts of Oak is first on the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League table with 50 points after 28 games while Great Olympics is fourth with 45 points after 28 games.



Accra Hearts of Oak will play Medeama SC in their next Ghana Premier League game at home on Sunday at 3: 00pm



