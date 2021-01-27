Accra Great Olympics ‘reject’ Frank Lampard

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Twitter page of Accra Great Olympics is fast gaining prominence as the home of savagery and hilarious posts.
The handlers of the page have since last season entertained their followers with memes, catchy phrases and statements that elicit engagement from their followers.
Woe betides you if your club loses to the club with most nicknames in the history of Ghana football because you will be trolled with memes and funny tweets.
Even when they lose, the handlers of the page still find ways to troll themselves.
On Monday they dropped yet another one of their funny comments on Twitter.
Frank Lampard’ exit as Chelsea coach triggered conversations over whether Chelsea were a bit harsh on their legend and where next Lampard will end up as a coach.
Massa, saa charity adwuma no ye gyai https://t.co/HReyJDFxfC— GREAT OLYMPICS (@AccraGtOlympics) January 25, 2021