Accra City Stars’ General Manager gets GFA appointment

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: GNA

Wasiu Ali Mohammed, the General Manager of Division One League club, Accra City Stars has been named on the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the newly established U-17 Inter-Club Champions League and Inter-Regional Challenge Cup.



He is part of the nine-member committee that has been tasked by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to ensure effective organization of the competitions which would take place across the country in September and October 2021.



The Committee has also been tasked to raise the needed funds to manage the competition, suggest format/competition rules to the Executive Council for approval and the general planning and management of the two juvenile tournaments.



The new competition is to unearth talents at the juvenile level.



In a related development, the experienced and respected General Manager has also been named on the Juvenile Committee which would be chaired by the GFA President, Kurt Okraku.



Mr. Ali Mohammed has enormous years of experience in juvenile football and would contribute a great deal of experience and expertise to the committee