Accra Basketball League: UG, Spintex Knights are not a threat to us - Braves coach

Basketball of Monday, 3 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Richard Borsah, the head coach of the Braves of Custom has charged Ghanaians, particularly basketball lovers to troop to the Prisons Basketball Court in Accra every Saturday and enjoy great action.



According to him, the 2023 Accra Basketball League season promises to be exciting with so much in stock for fans, and therefore wants basketball lovers to show up every weekend and support their teams.



Speaking on the sidelines of game week two of the Men’s Division 1 of the Accra Basketball League, Richard Borsah noted that the additions of Spintex Knights and University Ghana have enhanced the quality and competition of the league.



He noted that the buzz around the two teams as potential winners has added some excitement to the competition.



“The season is going to be competitive. Last season was a three-horse race but it has expanded this year. The inclusion of Knights and the University of Ghana has made it a six-point league,” he said.



Much of the talk about this year’s competition has been about the threat of University of Ghana and Spintex Knights to the dominance of The Braves.



Pundits and followers of basketball have tipped the two teams to mount a challenge for the title and possibly dethrone The Braves.



Richard Borsah is however not convinced by the quality of the two as rivals for his side. Despite his admission that the Knights and UG have some great talents in their ranks, he is convinced that The Braves will blow them apart when they meet.



“They are not threats to us. I’ve watched a bit of Knights and watched UG play. UG has a lot of young boys so they run but Knight is not a competition for us. Sometimes you give the public what they want and then when you meet them, you teach them lessons”, he said.



Richard Borsah was on the winning side this weekend as The Braves hammered Tema Youth 70-28 in a week two encounter.