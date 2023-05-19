Accra Basketball League: Spintex Knights tame Braves to continue winning run

Sports News of Friday, 19 May 2023

It was billed to be a clash of titans, a clash between the defending champions and the heavily favored challengers, whom with youthful bravado and panache, the challengers have been sweeping aside their opponents with an average point difference of 20 per game.



The game between the Spintex Knights and the Braves of Custom was anticipated to be the toughest matchup in the Division One of the Accra Basketball League, and it certainly lived up to the expectations.



From jaw-dropping three-pointers to incredible showboating and an intense sense of rivalry that led to a temporary halt in the game, the match between the Spintex Knights and the Braves had everything that characterizes a classic basketball game.



However, at the end of the day, it was the Knights who emerged victorious with their closest score yet. When the fourth quarter came to a close, the scoreboard at the Prisons Basketball Court displayed a score of 67-55 in favor of the Knights.



The result at the end of the first quarter was a close one -Knights 21 - Braves-15 and many thought thought that the Knights were going to experience their first scalp but they switched gear in the second quarter and took the wind out of the sail of the Braves with incredible and effective display basketball skills.



The Knights went into the second quarter with a 34-2

0 and at some point opened an 18-point gap some but minor incidents of chaos and and on-field clashes ruffled them a bit which led to the quarter ending 48-34.



The regained their confidence and verve in the fourth quarter and managed to get the game over the line with a 67-55 victory which is their sixth of the campaign.



James Amotoh, a forward with the Spintex Knights attributed his outstanding display on the night to sheer determination and sound preparation.



According to him, the Spintex Knights recognized the record of their opponents and prepared solidly for them.



Coach Settor Thomas who described the victory as their tonight yet, attributed the drop in standard of performance from his players in the latter stages of the match to fatigue.



He noted that his players went into the game with the right attitude and mindset and that proved the magic for them in a very competitive game.