Accra Basketball League: Spintex Knights on the cusp of play-offs after 67-28 victory over Leopards

Riding high on their hard-fought victory over the Braves of Immigration last week, the Spintex Knights made light work of the Adenta Leopard Basketball Club at the Prisons Basketball Court in Cantonments, Accra on Friday, July 14, 2023.



The Knights were at their swashbuckling best on Friday as they recorded yet another victory of humongous margin against the Leopards.



The game which ended 67-28 started with the Leopards showing some signs of giving the Knights a headache as they managed to see out the first quarter with 12-6.



The Knights who started the match with most of their regular faces on the bench, upped their game in the second quarter and took the game out of the reach of the Leopards.



The Knights overpowered the Leopards as they record a 28-10 score in the second quarter and topped it with a lead of 50-18 in the third quarter.



The win was the eleventh consecutive victory of the Knights who in their maiden season in the elite division of the Accra Basketball League, are on the cusp of securing a place in the play-offs.



Benjamin Ashitei who had a game to forget, credited his coach and teammates for their imperious performance and run in the competition.



Ashitei is not unaware of the inefficiencies on his side but believes that with the guidance of coach Selorm Thomas, those issues will be addressed.



The founder of the Spintex Knights team, Dr Eric Opoku-Antwi said that the team’s ultimate objective is to secure a play-off spot and will not be complacent.



According to him, the approach remains a game at a time, and with such a mindset, the team will accomplish great things.



KPE



