You are here: HomeSports2023 03 01Article 1723370

Track & Field News of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Disclaimer

Source: accra2023ag.com

Accra 2023 to serve as qualifiers for 12 disciplines of Paris 2024 summer Olympics

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare

The 13th African Games, dubbed Accra 2023, will serve as qualifiers for 12 sporting disciplines for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The number of disciplines could increase, according to the Executive Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare.

Dr. Ofosu-Asare announced the list of disciplines on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, after the LOC in collaboration with key stakeholders; including the African Union (AU), the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), and the Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC) announced a new date for the Games.

“Badminton, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Cycling, Gymnastics, Judo, Swimming, Tennis, Table Tennis, Triton, Volleyball, and wrestling are the disciplines that are going to serve as qualifiers for Paris 2024,” he stated.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment