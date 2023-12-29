Accra 2023 LOC takes awareness campaign to Takoradi

Sports News of Friday, 29 December 2023

Source: GNA

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 13th Africa Games, has taken its awareness campaign to the Western Region, after a massive take-off in Accra.



The LOC on Monday, December 25, joined thousands of masqueraders in Takoradi for the 2023 Christmas Carnival, as they marched through town with flyers, and banners of the competition which is expected to attract over 50 African countries.



Leading the campaign was Tumus Masqueraders, who led the float through some principal streets in Takoradi before converging at the Market Circle, amidst music and dance.



The huge crowd dressed in their colourful attire, displayed their unique dancing skills with arts and culture to mark the festival as well as promote the 13th edition of the African Games in Takoradi.



Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, Executive Chairman of the LOC in an interview with the media said the Christmas Carnival was part of the plans to publicize the African Games in the country, adding that though the Games would be held in Accra, there was the need to whip up the enthusiasm of the entire country to support it.



He said the LOC, together with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and other entities would do their best to make the games a memorable one.



According to Dr. Ofosu Asare, the LOC would involve the various groups in the region in the Games.



This is the second float to be organized by the LOC after staging a similar one on Saturday, December 24, in Accra.



The continental party is scheduled for Friday, March 8, 2024, to Saturday, March 23, 2024.