Accra 2023 LOC takes awareness campaign to Kumasi

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Accra 2023 African Games has taken their awareness campaign to Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital, as part of efforts to promote the event, slated for March 8-23, in Accra.



The LOC over the weekend was actively involved in the promotion of the event during the J.A. Kufuor Cup Match between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.



The LOC of Accra 2023, was one of the major partners of the cup match, which was organized to honour former President John Agyekum Kufuor as well as raise funds for the J.A. Kufuor Foundation.



Over 10,000 Senior High School students drawn from the Ashanti Region were sponsored by the LOC to attend the historic match and were all in the T-shirts of the Accra 2023 African Games.



In addition, the LOC also sponsored the Player of the Match award with a beautiful trophy, which eventually went to Steve Mukwala of Asante Kotoko, who scored the winning goal for Kotoko to emerge victorious.



Dr Kwaku Ofosu Asare who is the Executive Chairman of the LOC said they were privileged to be part of the design to honour the former President.



He said that although the Games would be in Accra, there was the need to take their awareness campaign to Kumasi to sensitize the people about the event.



According to Dr Ofosu Asare, there was a need for the entire nation to be part of the Games and took the opportunity to extend an invitation to the people of Kumasi to be part of the competition.



He said the Games was the most important sporting event on the continental calendar, hence the need for total support from the entire nation.



He said they were looking forward to one of the most successful events in the history of the competition.



Over 50 countries, with 7,000 participants are expected to participate in the African Games.



The athletes will be seeking honours in 20 sporting disciplines.