Accra 2023 LOC presents special trophy to Mukwala

Sports News of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: GNA

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Accra 2023 African Games last Sunday presented a special plaque for the Man of the Match award after the J. A. Kufuor Cup match between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.





The match which was won by Kotoko saw Steve Mukwala emerge as the Man of the Match and was also responsible for the winning goal.



For his prize, Mukwala took home a mobile phone from Tecno Mobile and a plaque donated by the LOC.



The match was part of the awareness campaign undertaken by the LOC in Kumasi, which forms part of efforts to promote the event, slated for March 8-23, in Accra.



LOC of Accra 2023 was one of the major partners of the cup match, which was organized to honour former President John Agyekum Kufuor as well as raise funds for the J.A. Kufuor Foundation.



Over 10,000 Senior High School students drawn from the Ashanti Region were sponsored by the LOC to attend the historic match and were all in the T-shirts of the Accra 2023 African Games.



Dr Kwaku Ofosu Asare, Executive Chairman of the LOC who presented the award, said they were privileged to be part of the team to honour the former President.



He said, that though the Games would be in Accra, there was the need to take their awareness campaign to Kumasi to sensitize the people on the event.



According to Dr Ofosu Asare, there was a need for the entire nation to be part of the Games and took the opportunity to extend an invitation to the people of Kumasi to be part of the competition.



Over 50 countries, with 7,000 participants are expected to participate in the African Games, seeking for honours in 20 sporting disciplines.