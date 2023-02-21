Access Bank Division One League: Match Week16 Report- Na God FC 0-3 Tema Youth

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Tema Youth thrashed Na God FC 3-1 at the Tema Sports Stadium on Monday, February 20 2023.



There were no goals in the first half but three unanswered goals after the break sealed victory for Tema Youth.



Seidu Saana scored the first goal of the game on 62 minutes to give Tema Youth the lead.



David Gyamfi netted the second goal in the 74th minute to double their advantage.



Tema Youth finished off Na God by scoring their third goal in the 88th minute through Bismark Boakye.



Tema Youth remains at the bottom of the Zone 3 League standings. Na God on the other hand will be disappointed for failing to capitalize on Kyrstal Palace and Semper Fi’s blips.