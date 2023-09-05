Abu Francis ruled out for six months with meniscus tear

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Abu Francis is facing a significant period on the sidelines after sustaining a meniscus tear.



The 22-year-old player, who represents Cercle Brugge, suffered the injury during a Belgium Pro League match against Standard Liege on August 19.



During the game, which was part of round four of the Belgium Jupiler Pro League, Abu Francis had to be substituted just nine minutes into the match, with Hannes van der Bruggen taking his place.



Cercle Brugge ultimately secured a 1-0 victory against Standard Liege in that encounter.



Following a medical evaluation, the club released a statement confirming the extent of Abu Francis’ injury, revealing that he is expected to be out of action for up to six months.



The statement also conveyed the club’s well wishes for the player’s rehabilitation after a successful surgery.



In their official statement, Cercle Brugge expressed their support for Abu Francis, stating, “Abu Francis suffered a meniscus tear last Saturday and will be sidelined for about 6 months.



“A setback, especially for Abu Francis himself. The entire Cercle family wishes Abu courage and success during his rehabilitation.”