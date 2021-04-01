Abstain from alcohol to prolong your career - Nii Aryee Hammond to footballers

Sports News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Former Ghanaian footballer, Nii Aryee Hammond, has advised young footballers to abstain from alcohol if they want to have a successful career.



Aryee shared his experience on how alcoholism ended his career prematurely which made it difficult for him to reach the top despite his huge potential.



“If you are a young footballer and active, I advise you stop taking alcohol. I have experienced it and want to advise any upcoming footballer”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy 98.9FM.



“During my time we didn’t get people to advise us. My friends at that time didn’t help me either. It got to a point the things I was doing weren’t football related so I had to hang my boots”.



Nii Hammond also recalled how he was dropped from the national U17 squad for the World Cup.



“I got to find out I wasn’t part of the Black Starlets team to the U-17 World Cup on the final day the team was about to depart for the tournament. I was dropped at the last minute. It didn’t affect my career in anyway”.



“I didn’t bother about it because it could have been disastrous for my career”.



Nii Hammond Aryee currently lives in the USA with his family.