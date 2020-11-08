Sports News of Sunday, 8 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Absent teams to lose points during AFCON qualifiers

The African Cup of Nations will be held in 2021

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that any team absent due to COVID-19 restrictions for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations Cup qualifiers will lose three points and two goals.



In a statement released by CAF, any team that fails to present a team of eleven players and four substitutes will be considered to have lost the game 2-0.



"Each match must be played if the team has at least eleven (11) players (including a goalkeeper) and four (4) substitutes," CAF stated on their website.



"If a team cannot travel to the host country and/or venue of a match due to any travel or other restriction relating to COVID-19, the team in question will be considered to have lost the match 2-0," it added.



"If a team does not have the minimum number of players required, at least eleven (11) players (including a goalkeeper) and four (4) substitutes), the team in question will be considered to have lost the match 2-0.



"The number of authorized substitutions is limited to five (5) players per team. Each team will have three opportunities to make these substitutions during the match."



As part of guidelines for the upcoming qualifiers, CAF also stated no team will be allowed to play in front of their fans without their approvals.



"According to CAF's COVID-19 protocol, all matches must be played behind closed doors, without spectators," it said.



"However, if the government of the host Association wants spectators to be present, then the Association in question will need to obtain CAF's approval," added CAF.

