Abraham Frimpong helps Ferencvaros win against Dinamo Zagreb

Abraham Frimpong helped his team Ferencvaros beat Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 in the Champions League qualifying stages this evening.



The 27-year-old replaced Adnan Kovacevic in the 73rd minute to inject energy into the back line as the team was leading.



Ferencvaros scored first through defender Gergo Lovrencsics assisted by attacker Tokmac Chol Nguen.



Forward Myrto Uzuni scored an own goal in the 23rd minute to make it 1-1 before making amends for the own goal to score again in the 65th minute to make it 2-1.



Frimpong made several clearances to help Ferencvaros secure the 2-1 scoreline but was booked in the 79th minute.

