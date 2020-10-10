Sports News of Saturday, 10 October 2020

Abraham Frimpong braces himself for UCL clashes against Ronaldo, Messi

Abraham Frimpong's side come up against Juventus and Barcelona in the Champions League

Ghanaian defender Abraham Frimpong is bracing himself for the challenge of his career when his team Ferencváros come up against Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the UEFA Champions League Group stages.



The Hungarian champions are widely considered underdogs in Group G of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League.



The Group comprise of two-time winners of the competition, Juventus, Barcelona and RB Leipzig from Germany.



Although his team, Ferencváros, did not have much luck in the draw, it is a good career opportunity for the players of the Green and White lads.



The defender will have a stern test of his career when he comes up against Ronaldo and Messi who are considered to be the greatest talents of their generation.



Challenges against these two extra-terrestrials could make and unmake a player and therefore Frimpong is putting in much preparations before their opening group match against Barcelona on October 20th.

