Abraham Boakye responds to Supporters Union money allegations

President of the Ghana Supporters Union, Abraham Boakye alias One Man, has responded to allegations labelled against him regarding the sales of tickets which were meant for fans to individuals in exchange for money.



According to reports, FIFA gave out 50 tickets to supporters from Ghana and as the leader of the Supporters Union, it was alleged Abraham Boakye sold 30 of the tickets meant for some supporters and other individuals without the knowledge of other members.



He revealed that there is no basis to the allegations labeled against him, citing them as untrue and added that he will address the media and detail what transpired when the team embarked on the trip to Qatar.



In an audio on Angel TV, monitored by GhanaWeb, some members of the Ghana Supporters Union revealed that, before the group departed Ghana for Qatar, Abraham Boakye already had monies on him but chose not to disclose until their return to Ghana, prompting some executives to express their displeasure.



“Before we enplaned to Qatar, one man supporter kept this money with him until when we came back, some of the executives began to ask about the money. One man supporter was not happy and removed himself from our platform. And before he did that, henceforth, he won’t be part of theGhana Supporters Union”, according to the audio played on Angel TV.



Speaking on Angel TV Sports, Abraham Boakye said “I am capable of answering all the allegations against me. FIFA has not given me any slot to the Supporters Union. The Supports Unions is just a group that cheers the teams to victory. It is not a work established by the government and there is no budget, but a selfless job who loves and has passion for football”.



“Ghana Supporters Union exit when the government wants to intervene. There are a lot of Supporters Unions and mine is GHANSU (Ghana Supporters Union) and others. When the government wants to transport Supporters, that is when we come in one unit and after that we go our separate ways. Every group has their meetings. Heads of all the supporters meet and when there is something, we all share and go our separate ways and when there is an opportunity to travel, you can ask to bring 20 of the members and that is how it works. The Qatar Supreme Committee contacted Henry Asante Twum that they needed 10 people and all the leaders had one”, he added.







