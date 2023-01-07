Aboubakar should ask Ighalo before Man Utd switch - Fans reacts to Cameroonian's reported move

Sports News of Saturday, 7 January 2023

Source: goal.com

The 30-year-old Cameroon forward has been linked with a loan move to Old Trafford and fans are against the move after what happened to Odion Ighalo



Supporters in Africa have warned Vincent Aboubakar from making a transfer move to Premier League giants Manchester United in the January transfer window.



Reports emanating from Saudi Arabia indicate the Red Devils are keen to sign the 30-year-old Cameroon international and Al Nassr forward on a short-term loan deal until the end of the current campaign.



However, the information has been received with mixed reactions in the continent with most of the fans warning Aboubakar, who scored three goals for the Indomitable Lions at the World Cup finals in Qatar.



Though others feel he can be a good replacement for Anthony Martial, another section has opined he should consult Nigeria forward Odion Ighalo before making the move. Ighalo played for Man United in the 2020-21 season managing just 12 appearances.



Below are some of the fan comments as sampled



Aboubakar is better than Martial and can fit in well with Erik Ten Hag system. - Heywhy Oni Autonomy



He is better than Anthony Martial. - Anya Augustine



They will give him Ighalo treatment. - Ejike Promise



It will be a bad idea for him to sign for Man United. Remember ighalo? - Peter Omondi



If he knows what happened to Nigeria Ighalo he should stay where he is… - Ese Ray Idemudia



Even Ighalo that is better than him was not given the chance to perform at Manchester United. - Sunday Obamije



Bro ask Ighalo before making that move. - Chuks Victory



If he knows what is good for him, he better stay put at the Saudi Arabian club or better still move to somewhere else that appreciates African Players... Ighalo is a very close experience to him... - Keosaye Olorunsaye





Man United doesn't really like African players. - Lutor Lucas



Manutd doesn't fancy African players, if not Osimhen is the ideal striker. - Dimarco Yaviko Ladanna



I'm a Man United fan but the truth is that Man United has never been favorably disposed toward African players. He can move to other clubs apart from United. That said, Saudi League must have been very good to have the likes of Aboubakr, who did very well in the Afcon as well the World Cup. - Iji Dan



I doubt it because African players don't flourish that much at Man United...or let me say United don't fancy them... - Oyeniyi Peter Oluseye



If he knows what is good for him he should run away… But if he decides to sign for them, I hope he doesn’t get the usual treatment other Africans have gone through there… - Cixqo