Sports News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: GNA

Aboagye, Ofori arrives in Black Stars camp in Cape Coast

Debutant Clifford Aboagye has joined the camp of the senior national team

Debutant Clifford Aboagye has joined his colleagues in the camp of the senior national team, the Black Stars in Cape Coast, ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sudan on Thursday, November 12, at the Cape Coast Stadium.



The talented midfielder was given a late call-up following the withdrawal of some invited players due to COVID-19.



Aboagye would be making his appearance for the Blck Stars for the first time in his career.



He was joined by number one goalkeeper Richard Ofori, who also doubles as the First Deputy Captain of the team, to prepare for the Sudan clash.



In all 18 players are currently in camp.



The Black Stars have already undergone the mandatory COVID-19 tests which are part of protocols to be observed before the encounter.



Ghana faces Sudan in 2021 AFCON qualifiers at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

