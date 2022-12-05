Abiba Azu breaks down in tears as she reacts to Langabel's claims against her

Sports News of Monday, 5 December 2022

Abiba Azu, the hairstylist of the Black Stars who has been falsely accused by the deposed ‘chief drummer’ of the Black Stars, Joseph Langabel of bringing bad luck to the Black Stars has rejected the claims amidst tears.



Abiba Azu, in a viral video, broke down in tears and asked for God’s ‘blessings’ for Langabel and the persons she reckons he schemed with.



A teary Abiba Azu would not say negative things about Langabel but rather thanked him for bringing her into the spotlight.



She however beseeched Heaven to bless and push the careers of the players who patronize her services to another level.



She singled out Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu for standing up for her amid the backlash and attacks.



“Langabell, God bless you. God has used you to expose me to the world. God bless you but all the calls I’m receiving have shaken me. I’m crying because it is not true. You can’t tarnish the image of the players because of a platform you want. Whatever you planned against me, ayekoo.



“By the grace of God, the players will continue to rise. God should turn my tears into blessings for the players. Salisu, God will lift you up to an unimaginable level. May God open doors for you,” she said.



Abiba Azu also opened up on how she went from a chop bar operator to a hairstylist of international repute.



She credits God for her success and vowed to continue hustling and inspiring others with her story.



“We don’t know how to steal but we know how to hustle. I have taken up a number of jobs including chop bars because I felt it was going to give me money. This is how I managed to raise funds to learn a trade. God picked me from the street and made me who I am today.



“People think it's because of my beauty but it's by the grace of God. I’m grateful to God. People rejected but I remained faithful to God and He raised me up to the current level. My father left my mom when were young so I didn’t know my mom until few years ago. My madam, Auntie Alice is the one who held my hand and thought me everything. I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me”, she said.



Meanwhile, Joseph Langabel has offered a regretful apology to Abiba Azu and the Black Stars players for the claims he made.



He stated that, unlike previous tournaments where he was in the team’s camp, this time around he was based in a different hotel and was unaware of the happenings in the team’s camp.







