Abel Manomey welcomes NDC's proposal to pay local players GH¢1,500 monthly

Dreams FC striker, Abel Manomey has backed the National Democratic Congress' [NDC] decision to pay local players GH¢1,500 should they win power in the 2020 polls.



The party, through it manifesto has indicated that they will establish a sports fund through which clubs can apply for fund to support their players.



With many questioning the sustainability of the GH¢1,500 promise to the local players, Manomey has said that the idea of the state sponsoring football clubs is a good initiative that can help grow the sport in the country.



“It is doable. I think governments are beginning to see that football is not just a passion but also a job,” he said on Citi TV’s Football Made in Ghana.



“When NDC comes into power, they can do it, because I can tell you on authority that majority of Ghana Premier League players are receiving salaries in the region of GHS 80 to GHS 250.



"So I think it is a good plan, only if they follow through on their promise if they win,” he concluded.

