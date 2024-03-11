Abeiku Jackson wins silver for Ghana in swimming

Sports News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: GNA

Ghana’s Abeiku Jackson Gyekye picked up silver in the men’s 50-metre butterfly at the ongoing 13th African Games.



The two-time Olympian recorded a personal best of 24.23s to clinch silver in a fascinating contest won by Egypt’s Ali Khalafalla, who clocked an impressive 23.93s.



South Africa’s Jarden Eaton (24.42s) won the bronze medal, while Ghana’s Harry Stacey, who placed fifth, couldn’t make the podium.



Abeiku Jackson delivered Ghana’s fourth medal at the African Games after Winnifred Ntumi won three medals for Ghana in weightlifting.



The 24-year-old Ghanaian, after these impressive results, stands a chance of qualifying for the Paris Olympics.