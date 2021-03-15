Sports News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Abeiku Jackson shines in Russia

Ghanaian swimmer Abeiku Jackson

Reports reaching Sammy Heywood Okine indicate that Ghana’s top swimmer Abeiku Jackson has registered impressive times at the Russian Swimming Cup.



He nearly shattered his national 50 meters Butterfly record and hopes to improve with other competitions. He was timed 23. 79 secs to win the Free style after swimming 24.18 secs. in Butterfly race. He did 28.39 secs in the Backstroke.



Jackson did 54.09 secs in the 100 meters Freestyle.



Other top African swimmers parading were Salvador Gordo of Angola, Isihaha Iranhunda and Eloi Manraguha both of Rwanda



Jackson is on scholarship a 1 year scholarship at the FINA Development Centre Kazan in Kazan-Russia.



The Ghana Swimming Association has congratulated the rising super star as President Theophilus Edzie believes Abeiku Jackson will qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games due to the facilities he will train with.