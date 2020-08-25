Sports News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Abednego Tetteh will fill the void left by Joseph Esso - Adjah Tetteh

Hearts of Oak player, Abednego Tetteh

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Lawrence Adjah Tetteh has called on fans of the club to remain faithful to the club despite the departure of talismanic forward Joseph Esso.



According to Tetteh, the Phobians have an equally good player to fill the gap left by Esso in new signing Abednego Tetteh.



Joseph Esso was released by the Phobians a fortnight ago after failing to reach a contract extension agreement with the club.



“Esso’s exit might not really affect them because they have now signed Adednego Tetteh," said the legendary midfielder.



"I think both parties had their own reasons why an agreement cannot be reached,'he added.



“Let’s just hope the team can bounce back in the new season and win trophies. That is what the fans are expecting.” he concluded.



The Phobians signed Abednego Tetteh in the second transfer window, but the former Bechem United forward's debut has been delayed by the outbreak of COVID-19.



The Accra based giants also signed Nigerian attacker Ademola Danjuma Kuti during the transfer winger.





