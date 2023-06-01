Abednego Tetteh targets GPL goal-king award

Sports News of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Bibiani Gold Stars forward Abednego Tetteh says he is poised and working hard to end the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League as the top scorer.



Tetteh, 32, has been in blistering form for the Miners since he joined in January 2023, following his failed campaign at King Faisal and Hearts of Oak.



With 16 goals in 28 games, Tetteh is keenly contested by Bechem United's Hafiz Konkoni and Tamale City's Sampson, who have 15 and 14 goals, respectively.



According to him, he has set two targets before the end of the season, with Gold Stars finishing among the top four and also winning the golden boot award with two games left to climax the season.



"My first target is to aid Gold Stars finish among the top four teams at the end of the season. When you mention four best teams in Ghana, Gold Stars will be among them," he told 3sports.



"My second target is me winning the golden boot award. I will do whatever I can and try as much as possible to win it by the Grace of God".



Before joining Gold Stars, Tetteh scored two goals in 11 games for King Faisal before parting ways with the 'Insha Allah' boys.



The former Bechem United forward hopes to increase his tally when Gold Stars travel to face Karela United on Saturday, June 4, before hosting Accra Lions at home a week after.



Gold Stars sits fifth on the league log with 48 points after 32 games.



