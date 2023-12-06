Abednego Tetteh set for Gold Stars return

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Veteran Ghanaian striker, Abednego Tetteh is reportedly close to sealing a return to Ghana Premier League side Bibiani Gold Stars.



The former Bechem United poster boy was a star in the Ghanaian top-flight league during the 2022/23 football season.



He did not only star for the Gold Stats but also had an exceptional stint with King Faisal in the first round of the Ghana Premier League campaign.



In a season where Abednego Tetteh scored 16 goals for Bibiani Gold Stars, he won the top scorer award at the end of the season before ending his stay at the club.



Latest report indicates that Gold Stars are in talks to re-sign the striker and talks are far advanced.



Sources have disclosed that if things go as planned, Abednego Tetteh will be unveiled as new player of Bibiani Gold Stars by the close of this week.