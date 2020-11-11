You are here: HomeSports2020 11 11Article 1105843

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Abednego Tetteh ruled out of Aduana Stars clash despite testing negative for coronavirus

Hearts of Oak forward Abednego Tetteh will miss the team's league opener against Aduana Stars on Saturday despite testing negative for the coronavirus.

The former Bechem United striker was among three Hearts of Oak players to have tested positive for COVID-19 which was announced by the club.

The three players were isolated and after the second round of testing, Abednego Tetteh indicated his result came out negative.

According to him, he has been advised by the doctor to isolate and undergo another test on Friday to be certain of his COVID-19 status thus ruling him out of the game on Saturday.

“I am not in camp because I was told I had contracted COVID-19. Myself, Nurudeen and Opoku”, he told Happy FM.

“After I was told I had contracted the COVID-19, I went to see my doctor and after checks, it showed that I wasn’t having the COVID-19.

“The doctor told me to isolate for one week to be sure that I don’t have the virus. I will undertake another test on Friday”.

“But unfortunately I will not be available for Aduana Stars' match because of my one-week isolation.”, he added.

